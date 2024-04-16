Local

Here are the restaurants at this year’s Corks and Forks in Maitland

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Corks and Forks Maitland Guests can enjoy samples of dishes from local chefs and restaurants, as well as national brands. (Corks and Forks Maitland /Corks and Forks Maitland)

MAITLAND, Fla. — Eat, sip and stroll at a Maitland event this week.

The fourth annual Corks and Forks Maitland event will have a selection of food, drinks and live entertainment on Thursday, April 18.

It will support the Venue on Lake Lily.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine, guests can enjoy samples of dishes from local chefs and restaurants and national brands.

This year’s theme is “...and a little bit country‚” with local band Jill’s Cashbox, which has influences from country, rock, and the top 40.

These restaurants will be featured:

  • Antonio’s Maitland
  • Athena Roasted Chicken
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
  • Forward Slash Distillery & Blending House
  • Foxtail Coffee Co.
  • Francesco’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
  • Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream
  • Luke’s Kitchen and Bar
  • Maitland Chocolate Factory
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • Sakari Sushi
  • The Pinery
  • The Tap Room at Dubsdread
