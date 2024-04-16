Here are the restaurants at this year’s Corks and Forks in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — Eat, sip and stroll at a Maitland event this week.

The fourth annual Corks and Forks Maitland event will have a selection of food, drinks and live entertainment on Thursday, April 18.

It will support the Venue on Lake Lily.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine, guests can enjoy samples of dishes from local chefs and restaurants and national brands.

This year’s theme is “...and a little bit country‚” with local band Jill’s Cashbox, which has influences from country, rock, and the top 40.

Tickets can be purchased here.

These restaurants will be featured:

Antonio’s Maitland

Athena Roasted Chicken

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Forward Slash Distillery & Blending House

Foxtail Coffee Co.

Francesco’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream

Luke’s Kitchen and Bar

Maitland Chocolate Factory

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Sakari Sushi

The Pinery

The Tap Room at Dubsdread

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Corks and Forks Maitland Guests can enjoy samples of dishes from local chefs and restaurants, as well as national brands. (Corks and Forks Maitland /Corks and Forks Maitland)

See a map of the location below:

