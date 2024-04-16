Here are the restaurants at this year’s Corks and Forks in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — Eat, sip and stroll at a Maitland event this week.
The fourth annual Corks and Forks Maitland event will have a selection of food, drinks and live entertainment on Thursday, April 18.
It will support the Venue on Lake Lily.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine, guests can enjoy samples of dishes from local chefs and restaurants and national brands.
This year’s theme is “...and a little bit country‚” with local band Jill’s Cashbox, which has influences from country, rock, and the top 40.
Tickets can be purchased here.
These restaurants will be featured:
- Antonio’s Maitland
- Athena Roasted Chicken
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Forward Slash Distillery & Blending House
- Foxtail Coffee Co.
- Francesco’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
- Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream
- Luke’s Kitchen and Bar
- Maitland Chocolate Factory
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Sakari Sushi
- The Pinery
- The Tap Room at Dubsdread
See a map of the location below:
