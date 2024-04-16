Volusia County Schools launch debit card to support education

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools partnered with Addition Financial Credit Union to launch a debit card that will support education.

This is part of the credit union’s School District Debit Card Program.

Under the program, Addition Financial will donate three cents to Volusia County Schools for every transaction made

Students, faculty, staff and residents have the chance to contribute to the school district.

“Educators founded Addition Financial 87 years ago, and we are proud to honor our commitment to supporting students, alongside tremendous partners like Volusia County Schools,” said Kevin Miller, president and CEO of Addition Financial Credit Union.

Addition Financial donated $103,071 to Orange County Public Schools, Seminole County Public Schools, and the School District of Osceola County in 2023 through the program.

