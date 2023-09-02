Here to help: Local deputies send recovery teams to support Hurricane Idalia victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies sent help on the way to areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Idalia.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said teams will head to North Florida on Saturday to support the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of members from the Critical Incident Management Team, the Emergency Response Team, and Marine and Agriculture Units responded to the call.

“We will always do all we can to help our neighbors in need,” the sheriff’s office said in a post.

President Joe Biden also traveled to Big Bend and Gainesville on Saturday to speak with hurricane victims and survey the damage.

