Here's what to do if you get stung by a caterpillar

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Poison Information Center in Tampa said more than 30 people in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Polk counties have sought care for caterpillar stings since August.
Those who have a stinging caterpillar land on them are advised to use a piece of paper to remove the insect instead of brushing it away.
Although the sting may be painful, it isn't deadly. Some might need to visit an emergency room to be treated for the pain.
The caterpillars, which tend to live in oak trees, are fuzzy, but they have a spine that can burrow into skin.
Those who are stung by a caterpillar may contact FPIC at 800-222-1222 to receive first aid tips and to learn how to remove the venomous spine without having to visit a doctor.
