Here’s how to get your library card in Central Florida

, Fla. — It’s time for you and your family to sign up for a library card!

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Lake County invites families to join the celebration by getting their library cards.

“Libraries are essential to building better communities,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System.

Read: Tropical Storm Katia develops, expected to stay out in the Atlantic

The county library, Taylor said, has a free tutoring program, digital magazines, and books in all formats with their card.

Here’s what you can get with a library card:

Books in all formats (print, eBook, audiobook, large print, etc.)

16 unique libraries: 6 county branch libraries and 10 member libraries

A collection of DVDs

Online and print magazines

Online Learning Resources like LinkedIn Learning, Tutor.com, and Pronunciator

Read: Florida State, LSU face off in Orlando: Watch ‘Sunday Showdown’ at 7 p.m. Sunday

Genealogy Resources, including Ancestry Library, HeritageQuest Online, and Florida Memory Project

Programs for all ages and all interests

An online catalog to search for and reserve items for pickup

Free computer access and WiFi

For those who already have a card, this is the month to encourage friends and family to get their card.

For more information on the Lake County Library System, click here.

Read: New Daytona Beach project to include restaurant incubator, housing near racetrack





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group