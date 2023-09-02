New Daytona Beach project to include restaurant incubator, housing near racetrack

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new development being pitched in Daytona Beach would pair a residential component with a unique food and marketplace concept less than a mile from Daytona International Speedway.

Orlando-based Danza of Daytona LLC wants to have property it owns at 101 Indigo Drive rezoned to planned development to allow for the construction of a 64-unit apartment building and the redevelopment of an existing building into a specialty food marketplace.

Documents related to the request further describe the marketplace concept as a “restaurant incubator” where “entrepreneurs in the culinary and food service industry can work to expand current operations or create business.”

