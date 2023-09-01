‘A strategic decision’: New police substation opens in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A new police substation is now open in Daytona Beach about a block away from the Seabreeze area.

That’s where the mayor of Daytona Beach said police handled more than 14,000 calls for service in just two years.

READ: Girl, 6, injured in Orlando drive-by shooting dies, mother remains hospitalized

The substation is part of a bigger plan to keep people in the area safe, and put officers closer to where issues are happening.

The entire area is in the middle of a major overhaul, including more lights and cameras, stricter restrictions at bars and now, the substation.

READ: Homicide investigation underway near Exploria Stadium in Orlando

“We are reinforcing the message to everyone, including bar owners, that they will be held accountable for maintaining a safe and responsible environment,” Police Chief Jakari Young said. “Placing this substation right next door and right across the street from two gentleman’s club was a strategic decision.”

Earlier this month, the chief served nearby Razzles Night Club with an emergency suspension, citing a rise in violent crime connected to the establishment.

READ: Hurricane Idalia brings ‘dangerous conditions’ to Florida’s Atlantic Coast

VIDEO: Temporary injunction halts Daytona Beach panhandling ordinance Temporary injunction halts Daytona Beach panhandling ordinance (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group