‘A strategic decision’: New police substation opens in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A new police substation is now open in Daytona Beach about a block away from the Seabreeze area.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
That’s where the mayor of Daytona Beach said police handled more than 14,000 calls for service in just two years.
READ: Girl, 6, injured in Orlando drive-by shooting dies, mother remains hospitalized
The substation is part of a bigger plan to keep people in the area safe, and put officers closer to where issues are happening.
The entire area is in the middle of a major overhaul, including more lights and cameras, stricter restrictions at bars and now, the substation.
READ: Homicide investigation underway near Exploria Stadium in Orlando
“We are reinforcing the message to everyone, including bar owners, that they will be held accountable for maintaining a safe and responsible environment,” Police Chief Jakari Young said. “Placing this substation right next door and right across the street from two gentleman’s club was a strategic decision.”
Earlier this month, the chief served nearby Razzles Night Club with an emergency suspension, citing a rise in violent crime connected to the establishment.
READ: Hurricane Idalia brings ‘dangerous conditions’ to Florida’s Atlantic Coast
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group