Homicide investigation underway near Exploria Stadium in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said there is a homicide investigation underway near Exploria Stadium Friday morning.

Police responded to a suspicious incident near the intersection of South Parramore Avenue and West Church Street around 3:30 a.m.

Orlando police’s homicide unit is on the scene investigating.

Channel 9 has a crew on the scene working to gather additional details.

Read: How Idalia is continuing to impact Central Florida’s weather

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group