Homicide investigation underway near Exploria Stadium in Orlando

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said there is a homicide investigation underway near Exploria Stadium Friday morning.

Police responded to a suspicious incident near the intersection of South Parramore Avenue and West Church Street around 3:30 a.m.

Orlando police’s homicide unit is on the scene investigating.

Channel 9 has a crew on the scene working to gather additional details.

