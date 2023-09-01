How Idalia is continuing to impact Central Florida’s weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Idalia may be well off of Florida’s coastline, but it is still continuing to impact our weather.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said high-pressure building to the north and west of what’s left of Idalia is funneling winds toward Central Florida.

Crimi said those winds mean high seas and dangerous rip currents on our beaches. The winds are also bringing dry conditions for this weekend. The chance of rain will continue to drop through the beginning of next week.

Crimi said there is still a lot happening in the tropics, but nothing that is a threat to Florida.

