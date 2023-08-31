‘I lost everything’: Crystal River residents reeling from Hurricane Idalia

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Some residents in Crystal River reported at least two feet of water in their homes following Hurricane Idalia.

Residents finally returned to their homes Thursday morning, but they returned to hours’ worth of work needing to be done. Homes were left in disrepair by floodwater Idalia brought.

“I lost everything,” Crystal River resident Debra Coombs said. “I’m a single mom with a 15-year-old kid. It’s all gone.”

READ: Search underway for missing windsurfer in Brevard County

Coombs and her son evacuated to Orlando Tuesday evening. Idalia brought in four feet of floodwaters into her house and her neighbors.

“I was here until the water got about waist deep, and got out of here just in time,” she said.

READ: Recovery efforts continue as weakened Idalia moves into Atlantic

Channel 9 was there when rescue teams used boats to get people to safety from the seven feet of storm surge.

Citrus County officials said they have rescued 76 people.

READ: Hurricane Idalia: Tips to avoid post-storm scams

Video: Recovery efforts continue as weakened Idalia moves into Atlantic

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group