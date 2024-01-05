Here’s how UCF compares to other Florida schools for research spending

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The University of Central Florida’s research spending has continued to grow.

The Orlando-based university spent $221.49 million on research and development during fiscal 2022, which ranked at No. 122 in the country. The college has grown its spending from $117.99 million in fiscal-year 2010 to a peak of $225.09 million in fiscal 2019, before a slight drop during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among Florida public and private colleges and universities, UCF ranked No. 6 for total spending. The University of Florida in Gainesville was the lone college in the state with research expenditures of over $1 billion.

