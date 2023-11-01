Here’s what former University Club property downtown will become next

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The downtown Orlando property that was home to the since-shuttered venue for the University Club of Orlando will not stay dormant for long.

Orlando Business Journal has learned two floors of the four-story, 32,000-square-foot condo at 150 E. Central Blvd. will become Eola View – a new event venue.

The condo space at 150 E. Central Blvd., which is part of the 22-story Mondrian at Lake Eola mixed-use apartment building, is owned by DeLand Property Development LLC, Orange County records show.

Read: ‘I feel trapped’: Leesburg neighborhood terrorized by family of bears’

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Orlando leaders tour new affordable housing development in Parramore Orlando city leaders were given a new look Thursday at an affordable housing development in the Parramore neighborhood. (WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group