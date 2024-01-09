Here’s what local delegation hopes to do with new Disney district bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A bill designed to repeal the law that created the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which governs the land encompassing Walt Disney World and more, was approved by the Orange County legislative delegation on Jan. 5.

Florida Sen. Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) sponsored the bill, saying during the meeting that the effort led by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was a failure.

Sympathizing with The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), whose self-governing power was curbed by the creation of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, Stewart remarked in advance of the vote that “this should not be how we treat the people who provide us with tax dollars and dollars that we can spend on road improvements and all other types of things that we need. I think my purpose in filing this bill is to go back and repeal what is there and start over. Start over with a true discussion about what this organization could do that would be helpful, not something that would tear it apart.”

