Here’s when shared SunRail/Brightline Sunshine Corridor could debut, with help of proposed tax hike

Commuter train SunRail could see its shared corridor with Brightline intercity passenger train come to fruition by 2035 if Orange County’s proposed transportation sales tax is approved.

The Sunshine Corridor — which could include stops at Orlando International Airport, Orange County Convention Center and South International Drive near Walt Disney World Resort — is part of a $12.3 billion plan in transportation projects envisioned under a 20-year plan for the proposed tax. Lynx CEO Tiffany Homler Hawkins presented the projects during an April 9 Orange County Commission meeting on the tax to determine the rate and time period it could be levied. The commission stopped for a lunch break shortly before 2 p.m., with plans to reconvene at 2:15 p.m. today to vote on the rate and time period.

The county would have a $6.8 billion share of the investment in transit through the tax.

