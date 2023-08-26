Here’s where you can pick up sandbags in Seminole County as officials monitor Invest 93L

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — While it is early to predict the path of Invest 93L in the tropics, several Central Florida cities and counties are helping residents prepare.

People living in Seminole County can grab sand and empty bags at Central Winds Park in Winter Springs.

The sandbags will be available until 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.

There will also be a similar pickup location in Altamonte Springs on Sunday and Monday while supplies last.

Those locations will be in Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive, and Westmonte Recreation Center, 624 Bills Lane.

Both will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Each household is limited to 15 bags. While the location does not provide shovels, park rangers will be there from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help.

The City of Oviedo announced it would open a sandbag location at the Public Works Facility starting Monday, Aug. 28.

Officials recommend entering and exiting the location off of Evans because the entrance and exit leading to Lockwood will be closed for operations.

Staff will assist residents in using a new sandbag-filling machine.

The location will open at 7 a.m.

