Here’s who snagged this big retail space in downtown’s SoDo district

A nearly 50,000-square-foot space at a prominent retail property near downtown Orlando has a new tenant.

Signage recently was hung at 15 W. Crystal Lake St., within the SoDo mixed-use development, indicating popular health club chain LA Fitness has leased the space formerly occupied by 24 Hour Fitness.

Marketing materials for the 255,000-square-foot shopping center component of the development, both from property owner Kimco and on LoopNet from JLL which is handling its leasing, also reflect the new tenant.

