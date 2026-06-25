Highlands County man sentenced to 11 years for meth distribution

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Highlands County man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after prosecutors said agents found over 4,500 grams of pure methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Quincy Owens, 51, of Sebring, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Owens pleaded guilty on March 30.

According to a plea agreement, Drug Enforcement Administration agents were conducting surveillance on Owens on Dec. 15, 2025, after he had been identified as a fentanyl and methamphetamine dealer.

Prosecutors said agents saw Owens get a large black bag from an unidentified man and place it in the trunk of his vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol later conducted a traffic stop on Owens’ vehicle.

According to prosecutors, a narcotics-detecting dog alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the black bag, which contained more than 4,500 grams of pure methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the DEA, with assistance from FHP.

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