Hispanic Heritage Month: UCF Hispanic enrollment continues to climb over the last 30 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — In 1990, UCF had a 5.8% Hispanic student body makeup, but the university wanted to pursue greater diversity, fast forward to today.

“Just about 30% of our students identify as Hispanic or Latino,” said Cyndia Morales Muñiz, Director of UCF HSI.

In the last few years, the UCF leaders have demonstrated their commitment to students, faculty, and staff by receiving millions in federal funding as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

Hispanic-Serving Institution or HSI is a federal designation given to colleges and universities whose undergraduate student population is at least 25% Hispanic.

“We knew that this was coming that it will happen and in 2019, was when we got the official notice, and we’ve been very proactive and applying for the additional resources that we now have access to,” said Morales Muñiz.

Morales Muniz is UCF’s HSI director and says from research to mentorship, her job is to give students the tools to succeed. UCF was recently awarded $5.7 million in federal funding for HSI initiatives through 2027 with a project dedicated to the university’s nursing program.

Across the county, there are 572 HSI programs, but UCF is among an even more prestigious group.

“We have demonstrated through our data, our practice, and our leadership that we are serious about the success of our Latino students and everything that we can learn in the process that will benefit all of our students. So we are one of 28 Hispanic serving institutions in the country who are certified with a seal of excellence,” said Morales Muñiz.

