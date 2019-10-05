Hitchhiker stabbed man 27 times inside Cocoa hotel room in self-defense, attorneys say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Attorneys for a Maryland man who was hitchhiking in Florida are trying to convince a judge that their client stabbed a man 27 times in self-defense.
Joshua Keravuori, 20, is facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in the February 2018 stabbing death of 65-year-old Terry Hilliard. Officials said Hilliard was stabbed 27 times inside Cocoa's Dixie Motel.
Keravuori's attorneys said their client was hitchhiking through Brevard County when he met Hilliard, who was in the area to watch a launch. They said Hilliard offered Keravuori a place to rest and later attempted to sexually assault him as he slept. Keravuori's attorneys believe their client was able to reach a pocketknife he kept on his waist to defend himself.
Hilliard's body wasn't discovered until he missed his checkout time.
Police would later find Hilliard's car in South Florida, where they believe Keravuori drove it before traveling to Georgia, where he turned himself in to authorities.
