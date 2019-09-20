0 Holiday spirit: Central Florida family blends Christmas, Halloween with holiday-melding tree

CLERMONT, Fla. - Think it's too soon to get into the holiday spirit? What if that spirit mixed all things festive with all things spooky?

The Wright family, of Clermont, is fully embracing the holiday season with a holiday-melding decoration that's shaped like a traditional Christmas tree but completely decked out for Halloween.

The tree, which the family put the finishing touches on in mid-September, is covered with ghouls and goblins and topped with a witch's hat.

READ: Petition calls for Halloween to be moved to Saturday

Courtesy of Sara Wright

Sara Wright said in an email to Channel 9 that she grew up in a festive household and wanted to continue that tradition for her children.

"I want to bring the holidays to life for them and most importantly create beautiful vivid childhood memories they can always look back on," Wright said.

Since full-sized Halloween-themed Christmas trees aren't exactly something you can buy at a store, she said the project was DIY with her and her children coming up with arts and crafts to add to its branches.

Wright said she hopes her family's project inspires others to get into the holiday spirit.

READ: Target offers wheelchair-adaptive Halloween costumes for kids, joining Spirit Halloween

"We hope to motivate and incentivize the holiday spirit in not just other families but in everyone! It's the best time of the year, why not make it as magical as possible?" she said.

She's not alone in thinking early holiday decorating makes for a happier home.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" last year, Amy Morin, a Florida-based psychotherapist and the author of "13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do," said decorating early for the holidays can bring up happy memories.

"For most people, decorating for Christmas reminds us of the best times in our lives," Morin told GMA. "Thinking of those happy memories stirs up happy feelings."

Holiday spirit: Central #Florida family blends #Christmas, #Halloween with #holiday-melding tree 👻🎄🎃 | See the photos: https://t.co/L86q6Z4kkE



Our question for you: How do you feel about starting to decorate for the holidays now? 👀 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) September 20, 2019​​​​​​​

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.