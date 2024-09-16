Homebuilder buys ‘shovel-ready’ land near The Villages

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A homebuilder bought a parcel of land in Lake County that spent the last two years getting cleared and permitted for a new housing division.

Macallan Development sold three parcels comprising roughly 40 acres northeast of the Florida Turnpike in Leesburg for $3.4 million, according to county records.

The buyer was MVPD Oak LLC, an entity that shares an address with California-based developer Mission Valley Properties. Representatives for Mission Valley could not be reached for comment.

