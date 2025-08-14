Homeless man attacks elderly woman during Lady Lake home break-in, police say

LADY LAKE, Fla. — A 53-year-old man was arrested in Lady Lake on Friday after forcing his way into a 78-year-old woman’s home, attempting to steal her purse, and injuring her during the struggle.

The incident occurred on St. Andrews Boulevard around 3:28 p.m. when the suspect, identified as Craig Steven Johnson, knocked on the victim’s door asking for her vehicle keys before pushing his way inside.

“This was a frightening and unacceptable attack on one of our senior residents,” said Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt. “I am proud of the quick response from our officers, which ensured the suspect was apprehended before anyone else was harmed.”

The victim bravely resisted the suspect’s attempts to take her belongings, telling him, “You’re not getting my car keys.” She managed to push him back outside and call 911.

Police responded quickly and located Johnson nearby, where the victim was able to identify him at the scene.

The victim suffered swelling and redness in her hand as a result of the struggle.

Johnson, who is listed as homeless, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery, robbery by sudden snatching, and battery on a person 65 years or older.

Johnson claimed he had been fleeing from law enforcement when he broke into the home.

The victim later sent a letter to the Lady Lake Police Department, thanking the officers.

