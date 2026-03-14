Suspicious death of woman under investigation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a woman found Friday evening on Silver Road. Deputies discovered the body at approximately 7:00 p.m. on March 13, 2026.

Major Crimes detectives arrived at the scene and are now investigating it as a suspicious death. Authorities initially responded after being notified of a possible overdose.

Marion County Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency crews found the woman and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been disclosed, and the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Investigators are seeking assistance from anyone who was in the Silver Road area on Friday afternoon. Detectives are specifically requesting information about any activity observed between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be provided by calling the non-emergency line at (352) 732-9111.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated it will release more information as it becomes available.

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