Hot and humid Sunday before storms roll in

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be hot and sticky today, with highs in the low 90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said heat index values will hit 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

Showers and storms will move west to east across the Peninsula, focusing on the beaches this evening.

A nice batch of dry air will arrive Monday, dropping our rain chance and lowering our humidity.

