Hot & steamy Monday; rip currents still a threat to beachgoers

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a very hot Monday in Central Florida.

High temperatures should top out in the middle 90s.

But the heat index will show readings much higher, meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Monday forecast WFTV (WFTV staff)

It will feel more than 100° in many parts of the the Channel 9 viewing area.

READ: Why attendance has surged at Disney’s Epcot

As for our rain chances, there’s a 30% chance of storms.

Monday forecast WFTV (WFTV staff)

Shields said storm chances will be higher in the coming days, with up to a 60% chance by late week

Meantime, Ernesto remained a hurricane as of Monday morning, on course for Eastern Canada.

READ: A hunter’s graveyard shift: grabbing pythons in the Everglades

A high risk for rip currents continues at our local beaches.

The tropics are otherwise quiet, according to Shields.

Monday forecast WFTV (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group