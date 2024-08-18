Why attendance has surged at Disney’s Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Once again, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) has teamed up with Dallas-based infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to produce a report of special significance to Orlando: the Theme Index and Museum Index 2023, an annual global attractions attendance report.

Among the highlights from this year’s report is the success of Walt Disney World’s Epcot in the midst of softer performances from some other local parks.

In fact, with an increase of 19.8% from 2022 to 2023, Epcot’s year-over-year attendance surged more than any other North American theme park.

