ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will drop slightly for Central Florida today, with only a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the focus will be on our southern zones.

Meanwhile, temps will be hot, high in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values near 100 degrees again Sunday.

Hot temps, low rain chances for Central Florida Heat index values near 100 degrees again Sunday. (WFTV/WFTV)

We’ll continue to see a drier forecast this upcoming week, but it’s getting hotter.

Highs will be in the mid-90s all week, with heat index values expected to hit 100 to 105 degrees.

