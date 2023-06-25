Tropical Storm Cindy marches on, continues to weaken

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking a tropical storm on Sunday.

Bret became a remnant low last night, so there will be no more updates.

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to march through the Atlantic.

It will encounter strong shear and continue to weaken as it stays out to sea.

