Hot tub linked to 2 cases of Legionnaires' disease in Lake County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Lake County has confirmed two cases of Legionnaires disease. 

    The two people were exposed to the disease at a hot tub in the 55-plus community in Lady Lake, Lake County, a spokesperson for the health department said. The health department did not release the exact location.

    One of the people is a resident of Lake County, and the other was a visitor from out of the area, officials said.

    Samples of the water were taken to be tested at a state lab in Jacksonville. The test results are not in yet.

    Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia.

    It spreads when people breathe small droplets of water infected with Legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    The two people who have the disease confirmed multiple exposure dates in the month of March, however, but the health department has included February in the investigation to ensure identification of any additional cases that may have occurred. 

