Orlando International Airport takes key step toward modernized transit system

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando International Airport has made significant progress on its “Gatelink Project,” with the removal of three out of nine trams.

The removal of these trams allows for the construction of a brand-new track, marking a pivotal step in the $253 million project.

The project is a major undertaking at Orlando International Airport, aimed at enhancing transportation infrastructure within the airport.

The time-lapse video released by airport leaders showcases the efforts of crews as they successfully removed the trams.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2027, providing improved services for travelers.

