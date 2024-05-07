Hot week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are turning up the heat!

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it’s warm, and it’s going to get hotter.

But first, this evening, most areas are dry with a few isolated storms, mainly west of Orlando.

While a few spotty afternoon showers are possible daily, the main story is the building heat.

Read: What are the odds you have unclaimed property in Florida? Pretty good, actually

With mid-upper 90s, records are possible on Wednesday and even more likely on Thursday and Friday.

There won’t be much relief at the beaches, the coast will be almost as hot as inland areas.

Heat turns up this week A stronger system early next week may bring some even cooler air and some needed soaking rains. (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group