The hottest new benefit for employees is more coveted than remote work or unlimited vacation

Employees would rather have coverage for a new class of weight-loss drugs than unlimited paid time off or child care assistance, according to results of a new survey commissioned by a health-care provider.

The survey of 1,300 Americans by diabetes-care firm 9amHealth found that when ranking their desired job benefits in order of importance, coverage for weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy ranked behind only employee-sponsored health care, flexible working hours, company equity and matching 401(k) contributions. It came in ahead of unlimited PTO, work-from-home or hybrid work, and child care assistance.

The class of drugs designed to treat diabetes known as Semaglutide (within the GLP-1 classification) — a class that includes Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — has shown the potential for weight loss and has since been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, sparking a rush for the medication that has so far outstripped supply. That demand for the drug class, however, has sent its value soaring, with the list price for the medication reaching more than $900 for a month’s supply.

