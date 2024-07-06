House bursts into flames after person dies in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a murder in Altoona Saturday afternoon that also resulted in a fire, officials said.

Crews were called to Wood Duck Road just before 2 p.m.

They said neighbors heard a man yelling outside a house, and multiple gun shots after he went inside.

Shortly after, the house became engulfed in flames.

Investigators have not released any information about the victim and said they’re working to identify a suspect.

The fire has since been put out.

