House bursts into flames after person dies in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a murder in Altoona Saturday afternoon that also resulted in a fire, officials said.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Crews were called to Wood Duck Road just before 2 p.m.
They said neighbors heard a man yelling outside a house, and multiple gun shots after he went inside.
Shortly after, the house became engulfed in flames.
Read: Police investigating shooting that injured 2 people
Investigators have not released any information about the victim and said they’re working to identify a suspect.
The fire has since been put out.
Read: Victims, suspect identified in deadly Orange County shootings
Channel 9 will keep you updated.
See the map below of the scene.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group