  • House fire shuts down Clarcona-Ocoee Road in Orange County

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A house fire has shut down the west lanes of an Orange County road Thursday, fire rescue officials said.

     

    The fire shut down Clarcona-Ocoee Road near Gilliam Road, officials said.

     

    The 911 call came in at 4:56 a.m.

     

    Neither the circumstances surrounding the fire nor information on injuries have been released.

     

      

                                       

