House full of squatters busted for selling Fentanyl in Volusia County neighborhood

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County have busted a house in Holly Hill inhabited by squatters and dealing Fentanyl.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The bust happened Wednesday evening in a neighborhood along Montgomery Avenue and Flomich Street. That is about a half-mile away from a Holly Hill school.

About a dozen people could be seen in handcuffs in the front yard of the home.

Read: Wind advisory in effect, low chance of tornados in Central Florida Thursday

Investigators told WFTV that they have been watching the house for a long time.

On Thursday, law enforcement moved in after they saw a drug deal go down outside the house.

Read: 9 Investigates: ‘Arrow Key’ thefts impact Central Florida communities well beyond where they occur

During the arrest, investigators found 27 grams of Fentanyl – enough to kill 3,000 people, according to law enforcement.

Investigator have not said what they found inside the home, how many people were arrested or what charges they face.

Read: Police: Sanitation worker flown to hospital after shooting in Ocoee shopping plaza

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group