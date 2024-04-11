House full of squatters busted for selling Fentanyl in Volusia County neighborhood

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County have busted a house in Holly Hill inhabited by squatters and dealing Fentanyl.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The bust happened Wednesday evening in a neighborhood along Montgomery Avenue and Flomich Street. That is about a half-mile away from a Holly Hill school.
About a dozen people could be seen in handcuffs in the front yard of the home.
Read: Wind advisory in effect, low chance of tornados in Central Florida Thursday
Investigators told WFTV that they have been watching the house for a long time.
On Thursday, law enforcement moved in after they saw a drug deal go down outside the house.
Read: 9 Investigates: ‘Arrow Key’ thefts impact Central Florida communities well beyond where they occur
During the arrest, investigators found 27 grams of Fentanyl – enough to kill 3,000 people, according to law enforcement.
Investigator have not said what they found inside the home, how many people were arrested or what charges they face.
Read: Police: Sanitation worker flown to hospital after shooting in Ocoee shopping plaza
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group