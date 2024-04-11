ORLANDO, Fla. — Weather remains warm and drive Wednesday night into Thursday morning across Central Florida.

However. storms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon, with gusty winds and lightning the main issues.

“We’ll also be monitoring for any rotation in the storms, with a low chance for tornados, especially in our northern areas,” said WFTV Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry.

Wind advisory in effect, low chance of tornados in Central Florida Thursday

Ahead of Thursday’s storms, we’re expecting gusty winds up to 40mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for Thursday, with storms happening from around 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After that the storms clears out and conditions warm up for the weekend.

Central Florida should see clear skies and temperatures in the 80s Friday through Sunday.

