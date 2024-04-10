Police: Sanitation worker flown to hospital after shooting in Ocoee shopping plaza

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded along with Orange County deputies to the shopping plaza at the 1600 block of E. Silver Star Road in Ocoee just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say a witness told them the victim was a sanitation worker who appeared to be on a lunch break when the shooting occurred.

The victim was flown to a hospital by helicopter. Police have not commented on the victim’s current condition or the severity of his injuries.

Police have not shared any information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Witnesses have told Channel 9 the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack.

No other details on the sequence of events leading up to the shooting have been released by police.

