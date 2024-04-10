Deputies identify man killed in shooting at Orange County industrial park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified the man who died after a shooting near the Sky Lake area Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 7500 block of Exchange Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the responding deputies arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Deputies identified the man who died Wednesday as 65-year old Christopher Alvin Lee.

No arrests have been made in the case, but deputies say they’ve accounted for everyone involved.

Witness Ed Scargo says it was right around lunch time Tuesday when he found himself just steps away from the shooting scene.

“All of a sudden was like five shots,” Scargo said. “Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.”

Surveillance video shows a worker pulling his truck up to clean around the outside of a warehouse in the industrial park. Approximately 20 minutes later, the gunshots can be heard ringing out from the parking lot.

“The sheriff’s department was here very rapidly,” shooting witness John Sharp said.

Deputies have shared very little information on the sequence of events leading up to shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

