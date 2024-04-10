Teen charged in shooting death of teacher’s aide at Central Florida Fairgrounds

ORLANDO, Fla. — This morning, 15-year-old Jadon Maxey was charged as an adult for the murder of 35-year-old Veronica Rameriz.

She was a teaching assistant at Sorrento Elementary School.

Rameriz was in the flea market parking lot at the Central Florida Fairgrounds last month.

Police said shots were fired, and she was hit.

Channel 9 looked up the case records to get details on the shooting and who else was involved, but they are sealed.

Channel 9 interviewed state attorney Andrew Bain about his decision to charge Maxey as an adult.

“It was, you know, the violence that occurred, you know, so it’s the level of continuing possibly the continuing violence is the issue,” Bain said.

Channel 9 met with Maxey’s grandmother.

She was emotionally distraught and not ready to be on camera.

She wants to know how her 15-year-old grandchild got a gun.

