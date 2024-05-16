Clark Howard: Doing this could help you save money while dining out

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re frustrated with the cost of eating out, you’re not alone.

However, treating yourself does not have to break the bank.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard is sharing tips on how to get the most out of restaurant apps.

The average cost of a restaurant meal is up 33% in the last five years. However, there are ways your wallet can fight back.

Restaurant apps make grabbing a bite easier and sometimes cheaper. But you have to know how to use them.

So, before starting your morning at the restaurant, check the apps first.

Some apps offer discounted prices and allow users to earn points that can be used to save on purchases.

Restaurant sales are dropping right now.

Starbucks just had a really bad quarter of sales, so the apps are becoming more important than ever, with more targeted discounts.

So even if you go to a place infrequently, download the app, and you might save money from the very first stop.

