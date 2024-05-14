Clark Howard: This process could save you big on your home energy costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The average cost for electricity and gas per household runs between $200 and $300 monthly.

Add that to the internet, cellphone, cable, water, and streaming services, and the average U.S. household pays just under $7,000 each year for utilities.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard is showing homeowners how to find out where you’re leaking money in their house.

It’s called an energy audit, and before you replace your windows or your heating and air conditioning system, have one. It could save you thousands.

Energy auditor William Crawford is on the hunt for lost energy and savings.

“If you are having issues in this room I guarantee you it’s mostly due to probably distribution of air,” Crawford said.

Crawford works for energy consulting services. The company conducts performance energy audits.

Shane Matteson owns the company.

“The biggest value is to give you the information, not just when to spend money, but when not to spend money,” Matteson said.

The average cost is between $100 and $500, depending on the size of the home.

Adding a storm window is another option. Most run under $500.

Once you know about the cheaper fixes, you can do many of them yourself.

