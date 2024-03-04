Police identify woman shot to death near Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police have released new details about a deadly shooting that happened near the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando over the weekend.

Investigators have identified the woman who was killed as 35-year-old Veronica Ramirez.

Orlando Police Department released a picture of her Sunday night.

Please share this @CrimelineFL flyer to assist Orlando Police Detectives solve this Homicide case. Further details on the flyer and on our Facebook page: https://t.co/StGtCTRFzQ pic.twitter.com/GOFcMwgkB4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 4, 2024

Police said Ramirez was shot in the flea market parking area of the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers performed CPR, but said she died at the hospital.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have information to share, call Orlando Police Department or make an anonymous report to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS(8477).

