Local

WATCH: Crew-8 launches from Space Coast, on target for 6-month stay aboard ISS

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Melonie Holt, WFTV.com

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are on their way to the International Space Station.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

They lifted off from our Space Coast at 10:53 p.m. Sunday.

The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center came after two weather-related delays on Friday and Saturday.

The launch team had concerns Sunday about a small crack that was detected in a side hatch seal of the Dragon spacecraft, but ultimately decided the mission was still a go for launch.

READ: Going Places: New exhibit takes off at Orlando Science Center

Now, they’ll spend the next several months aboard the ISS conducting experiments that will help prepare NASA for missions to the Moon and beyond.

Crew-8 will arrive at the International Space Station around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps and cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin will spend 6 months aboard the station, conducting some 200 experiments and technology demonstrations.

PREVIOUS: SpaceX and NASA set to launch Crew-8 mission

SpaceX Crew-8 (WFTV)

It’s a first flight to space for Grebenkin, Dominick, and Epps.

Crew-8 pilot Barratt is the veteran on this mission.

This is his third trip to the space station. After a brief handoff, Crew-7 will splash down in about a week.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News in the coming days for updates on Crew-8′s arrival to ISS and Crew-7′s return to Earth.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read