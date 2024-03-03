SpaceX and NASA are set for Crew-8 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX have set a date for the next crewed rocket launch from Florida Space Coast.

The Crew-8 mission is planning to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:16 p.m. on March 2.

Three astronauts and one cosmonaut will be launch to the International Space Station atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Crew-8 will include NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

The Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew the Demo-2, Crew-2, Ax-1, and Crew-6 missions to and from the space station. Following stage separation, Falcon 9′s first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

During their time in the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct over 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations, including new research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit humanity on Earth.

