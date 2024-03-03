Strong storms could develop Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are waking up to a morning batch of rain and storms.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll look for drier weather late this morning through lunchtime and get some pockets of sunshine.

This will help us warm into the low 80s again today.

By late afternoon, a second round of rain and storms will develop.

It will be very summer-like, driven by the sea breeze.

Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns.

