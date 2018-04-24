0 Housing nearing end for Puerto Rican evacuees in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Time is running out for Puerto Rican families still staying in hotels.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended housing assistance again until May 14, but evacuees now want that deadline to be pushed to June 30.

“Mayor, commissioners, we only have three weeks to find a solution to this problem,” said Jose Castro, with Vamos4PR.

The displaced hurricane survivors took their concerns to Orange County leaders on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for FEMA said for the potential extension to take place, the Puerto Rican governor would have to send a letter to FEMA , ask for the extension.

The governor sent the letter last week.

"We think the proposal that we bring to you today will help to open doors to more people and will hopefully get people out of this condition,” said Ericka Gomez-Tejeda with Vamos4PR.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said she understands the struggles of the Puerto Ricans because the county has been dealing with an affordable housing issue for quite some time.

“The Puerto Ricans who have come here are not alone. And we can't create affordable housing if we had all the money in the world. We can't create it in three weeks,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the affordable housing issue really is a FEMA responsibility.

The hurricane survivors reminded her that, if FEMA doesn't renew their housing in three weeks, it will then be everyone's responsibility.

