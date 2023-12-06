How Orlando International Airport is preparing for air taxis, more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport has started looking at how advanced air mobility could be incorporated into the airport.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority hosted an Advanced Air Mobility Industry Day at the airport Dec. 5 to bring leaders in the industry on-site to see how the airport views the future technology. Those include electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) technologies, which can take off and land vertically.

As a part of its strategic plan, the authority showed multiple conceptual plans on where it could consider placing a vertiport and other facilities. One proposal considers placing an “Aerospace Center of Excellence” where research and development can be done on the airport’s East Airpark property near Narcoosee Road, with a multimodal hub potentially placed next to the Intermodal Terminal Facility where Brightline has a station.

