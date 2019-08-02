  • How to take advantage of Florida's back-to-school tax-free weekend

    There's a little more than a week left until students head back to school, which means back-to-school shopping is in full swing across Central Florida.

    Shoppers can save this weekend by taking advantage of Florida's annual back-to-school tax holiday. School supplies, clothes and some electronics can all be purchased without sales tax now through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

    The state sale tax of 6% is waived on select clothing items costing $60 or less per item. School supplies less than $15 per item also qualify as well as electronics like computers, tablets and accessories that cost less than $1,000 per item.

    The tax-free holiday also applies to online purchases of qualifying items if they're shipped to Florida.

    According to the National Retail Federation, the average parent spends around $670 per child on back-to-school shopping. 

    Parent Ashley Weston said she is ready to take full advantage of the tax-free weekend.

    "Every year, we come and we print out the school supply list from our elementary and middle school … and we are ready to go," she said.

    Weston said she plans to use the tax holiday as a reason to also get a jump-start on Christmas shopping using the opportunity to save a little cash while she fills her cart.

