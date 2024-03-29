Hundreds gather to support 2024 ‘Walk for Wishes’ at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida community gathered together Thursday night to help raise money for children battling critical illnesses.
Hundreds of people walked around Lake Eola in downtown Orlando for the 17th annual Morgan & Morgan “Walk for Wishes.”
The fundraiser helps to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helps fulfill the “wishes” of children with critical illnesses.
The nonprofit has helped thousands of children across the country since 1980.
Organizers said this year’s walk helped raise nearly $390,000.
