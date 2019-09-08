0 Hurricane Dorian: Residents in the Abacos receive aid from Brevard County humanitarian mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Roofs ripped away, ceilings shredded and boats tossed onto the shore is what residents in Sandy Point are dealing with after Hurricane Dorian pummeled through the Bahamas.

Despite all that, people in Sandy Point are also trying to help others find loved ones who went missing after floodwaters submerged parts of the island.

READ: After Dorian: Here's how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

Channel 9 took a flight Saturday to Sandy Point and while there, the crew got a firsthand look at the damage caused by the storm.

Despite the lack of power, water and fuel, people in this part of the Abacos were largely spared by the worst of Hurricane Dorian.

Our crew met Vaughn Rolle while traveling with a humanitarian mission delivering supplies from Brevard County.

“In Marsh Harbour and the north it's a total mess. It's unbelievable. I never imagined a hurricane could do that kind of damage,” Rolle said.

Sandy Point is one of the only parts on the island where organizations can deliver aid.

In neighboring cities and towns, Rolle said the devastation is emotionally taxing. “We drove up here day before yesterday. Ten minutes in, I had to get out. I couldn’t take it no more,” Rolle said.

Instead of focusing on what’s wrong, Rolle said he is traveling around the island to make sure help is getting where it’s needed.

“I back and forth from the docks where the boats are to here to see what I can help with, you know? Because it's a lot of people missing, a lot of people dead. And it's a lot of people (who) need help,” Rolle said.

Though many survivors are doing what they can, they know they can’t do it alone.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.